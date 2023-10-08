Weekly Horoscope Aries, October 8-14, 2023 predicts health on your side

21st March to 19th April Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, you are a strong decision-maker Have a happy loving life along with a productive professional life this week. Financially you are good and your weekly horoscope also predicts normal health. Weekly Horoscope Aries, October 8-14, 2023: Have a happy loving life along with a productive professional life this week.

Keep personal egos out of the love life to enjoy the relationship. While you’ll succeed in professional endeavors both money and health will be at your side.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Spend quality time with your lover. Your partner is not happy about your busy schedule and prefers spending more time together. A romantic dinner is a good way to resolve minor disagreements. Some married Aries females will have ego-related problems with the family members and it needs to be discussed with the spouse. Avoid all misunderstandings that may impact the relationship to stay happy for a long time.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

A professionally productive week awaits you. New crucial assignments will come to you and be ready to take up vital responsibilities that may change the course of your career. The second half of the week is more productive and you may obtain the desired position in the office. If you are keen to change jobs, choose the first half of the week. Some Aries natives will clear competitive examinations this week.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Handle wealth smartly and this will bring prosperity. Some Aries natives will receive profit from past investments and this will motivate you to invest more. You should not invest blindly but take the help of a financial guide who will help you gain more wealth in the future. Some entrepreneurs will get funding from foreign sources and this will help in business expansion to new territories.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

The general health is good but some females may develop skin infections. Viral fever, stomach issues, infections, and coughing are common issues this week. Those who have respiratory issues need to be careful and must consult a doctor whenever necessary. You need to be careful about the routine and exercise needs to be a part of your life. Start practising yoga and keep a curb on the food.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

