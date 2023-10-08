Weekly Horoscope Gemini, October 8-14, 2023 predicts an increase in wealth

21st May to 20th June Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Do not succumb to pressure As per the weekly horoscope, your love life will be vibrant this week & at your job, you will prove your mettle. Utilize wealth smartly and health is good. Weekly Horoscope Gemini, October 8 to 14, 2023: You are lucky to fall in love this week.

You are lucky to fall in love this week. Despite the challenges, professional life will be good. While financially you are free from troubles and no major health issue will trouble you.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

This week is highly positive in terms of romance. You may find a new partner who can be with you for a long time. Some single Gemini females will have the marriage fixed and those who are in a relationship will also get the green signal from the seniors at home. If you are staying away from your partner and are having a long-distance relationship, a surprise visit by the partner can surprise you. For married couples, the chances of conceiving are high. Your mutual understanding may increase.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Be sensible when it comes to professional decisions. You will need to make critical decisions related to finance at the workplace and always take the management into confidence. Some Gemini natives will join a new organization in the second half of the week. If you are planning high studies and are appearing for the exams of the same, the week is good. Businessmen can confidently launch new ventures and success will be on their side.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Financial success will be at your side this week. Some Gemini natives will inherit a family property and this will augment your prosperity. You may choose the second half of the week to donate money to charity. Your chances of buying a home are high. Curate a financial plan that may be apt for you to follow the financial plan and handle your expenses as per the plan.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

No major problem will be there to trouble you but ensure you keep the stress and office pressure out of the home. Spend more time with family and friends and also practice yoga to stay mentally healthy. Pregnant Gemini natives need to be careful while going outside and gynecology-related issues can be a cause of worry.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON