Weekly Horoscope Taurus, October 8-14, 2023 predicts accolades at work

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 08, 2023 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus weekly horoscope for October 8-14, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. There will be financial success throughout the week.

20th April to 20th May

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, You handle troubles diligently

Despite minor challenges, the relationship will be good this week. Control the emotions to resolve issues in your life. Officially, you’ll be busy but productive.

Weekly Horoscope Taurus, October 8 to 14, 2023: Despite minor challenges, the relationship will be good this week.(shutterstock)

Handle all issues with a smile, be it in your personal or professional life. Financially you are good but take care of your health.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Single Taurus females can expect a proposal in the first half of the week. This can be from a classmate, co-worker, or a friend whom you have known for a long time. You can accept it as this will bring in positive changes in the life. Some long-distance relationships with serious troubles will have a happy ending this week. Those Taurus natives wishing to get married can also fix the relationship in the second half of the week with the consent of their parents.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Some minor professional issues will happen and you need to be highly cautious about office politics which may cause minor troubles. Be sincere in attitude and this will reflect in your performance. Some Taurus natives will win accolades from foreign clients. IT professionals as well as healthcare professionals will find options to relocate abroad for job reasons. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

There will be financial success throughout the week. Fortunately, an old investment will bring in good returns and you may consider making additional investments in the stock market. Traders can seriously think about new investments in new areas and new partnerships promise good funds. A foreign trip with the family will be on cards which will need a decent amount.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Handle the health with care. Avoid taking too much stress as it may lead to frequent headaches and sinus problems. Some Taurus natives, especially seniors will have breathing issues. Children should be careful about cuts and bruises while playing. You should also follow all traffic rules while driving this week.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Sunday, October 08, 2023
