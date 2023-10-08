Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, October 8-14, 2023 predicts marriage on the cards

23rd October to 21st November Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Be sincere always! Have a good week in terms of romance. Resolve the troubles in both personal and professional life and give up egos. Health is also good throughout the week. Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, October 8-14, 2023 : Have a good week in terms of romance.

Fix romantic issues to stay happy this week. Despite the challenges at the office, you will deliver the best results. You will be good in terms of finance and health.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

The love life will be awesome, with no major troubles. Ensure you maintain a good rapport with the partner and do not dig into the past that may hurt the personal feelings. The love life should be free from egos and troubleshoot minor friction. Some single Scorpios are fortunate to have someone new in their life. Your relationship will have the backing of the family. You may also consider marriage.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

You may travel this week for official purposes and new responsibilities will keep you busy throughout the week. It is good to keep controversies at bay. Stand for your profession and do not deviate from principles. Businessmen can consider this week as auspicious to launch ventures and expand their business to foreign destinations. Those who are into tourism, transport, education, healthcare, textiles, and food processing will have a tough time this week.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

You may resolve a financial dispute with a business partner which will have a positive impact on your professional life. Some Scorpios will be able to repay the bank loan while some will also receive long-pending due this week. Those who are into stock trading will be able to receive a good return and this will also help you buy a new house or a car.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

The health horoscope predicts a good week. Some old ailments will be resolved and you will be good to attend the office. However, oral issues may be a concern for seniors who may also have breath-related problems. Pregnant Scorpios must avoid adventure sports including hiking and mountain biking. Some females may develop gynecological issues which would need medical advice. You may also start exercising or even start hitting a gym this week.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

