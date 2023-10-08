News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, October 8-14, predicts minor health issues

Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, October 8-14, predicts minor health issues

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 08, 2023 12:09 AM IST

Read Capricorn weekly horoscope for October 8-14, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Troubleshoot the issues to stay happy this week.

22nd December to 19th January

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, You have a strong heart

As per the weekly horoscope, your love relationship is good, and professionally, your performance will be great. Both wealth and health will see minor issues.

Troubleshoot the issues to stay happy this week. No professional issue will impact your performance and you’ll see options to grow in career. Though wealth is there, avoid major decisions and health can be a concern.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

You will love to be in a new relationship and this will work out in the first half of the week. Those Capricorn natives who are already in a relationship should consider the preferences and choices of the partner this week. Some relationships may turn toxic and you may consider coming out of it. Those who are waiting for a reply to a proposal will get it on the first day of the week. Single Capricorn females may also go back to an old love life after all the disputes are settled.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

IT professionals will have opportunities to visit the client office abroad this week. Some healthcare professionals as well as chefs will also find options to move abroad for job reasons. Those who are into government jobs can expect a change in location. Be sincere in your opinion at team meetings and your bold expressions will have takers in the management. Expect a hike in salary as well as additional responsibilities this week.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Despite the high income, it is good to be careful about the expenses. Some Capricorn natives will need wealth in the coming weeks and unexpected needs may arise. Some Capricorn natives will be keen to invest in the stock market but ensure to have proper guidance to make smart moves. You may need the support of a financial advisor and there is nothing wrong with seeking one.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

You may have heavy stress, migraines, and body aches this week and this may affect your normal life. However, no major ailment will be there and even some of the hospitalized Capricorns will be discharged by the end of the week. Drink plenty of water and skip both tobacco and alcohol. Stay in the company of people with a positive attitude for better mental wellness.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

