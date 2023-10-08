Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, October 8-14, 2023 predicts good changes in your career

20th January to 18th February Weekly Horoscope Predictions says stay strong and look at the world with a positive attitude. Aquarius Weekly Horoscope, October 8 to 14, 2023: The love life will be good this week.

This week, wait for surprises in the love affair. Many professionals will see positive results at the workplace. Both wealth and health are good this week.

The love life will be good this week. A successful official life is another highlight of the week. Both health and wealth will also be at your side.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Single Aquarius natives will be happy to propose someone this week. Those who are already in a relationship should take steps to resolve the existing problems in their love life. Be sincere about your relationship and do not get into any outside hookups that may damage your current love affair. You may also consider marriage and the decision will have the support of parents.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of work and no major dispute will happen at the workplace. Some Aquarius natives will frequently travel and those who are into sales and business development will need to come out with innovative ideas. Some Aquarius natives put down the paper and will update the profile on a job website to receive interview calls in the coming days.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are good and even some freelancing jobs will bring in good profit. Some traders will have issues in raising the funds in the first half of the week. However, things will be settled as the week progresses. Cut down the expenses, especially the purchase of luxury items that are not crucial in life. However, some lucky Aquarius natives will buy a new property or jewelry as an investment.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of health. However minor infections will be common among children who may also complain about oral health issues. Exercise properly and ensure you maintain a healthy diet rich in proteins and nutrients. Have plenty of water and skip junk food this week to stay fit. Follow all rules while driving and also while riding a two-wheeler. Some females will get conceived this week.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

