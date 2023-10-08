News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, October 8-14, 2023 predicts good changes in your career

Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, October 8-14, 2023 predicts good changes in your career

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 08, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius weekly horoscope for October 8-14, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. This week, wait for surprises in the love affair.

20th January to 18th February

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says stay strong and look at the world with a positive attitude.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope, October 8 to 14, 2023: The love life will be good this week.

This week, wait for surprises in the love affair. Many professionals will see positive results at the workplace. Both wealth and health are good this week.

The love life will be good this week. A successful official life is another highlight of the week. Both health and wealth will also be at your side.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Single Aquarius natives will be happy to propose someone this week. Those who are already in a relationship should take steps to resolve the existing problems in their love life. Be sincere about your relationship and do not get into any outside hookups that may damage your current love affair. You may also consider marriage and the decision will have the support of parents.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of work and no major dispute will happen at the workplace. Some Aquarius natives will frequently travel and those who are into sales and business development will need to come out with innovative ideas. Some Aquarius natives put down the paper and will update the profile on a job website to receive interview calls in the coming days.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are good and even some freelancing jobs will bring in good profit. Some traders will have issues in raising the funds in the first half of the week. However, things will be settled as the week progresses. Cut down the expenses, especially the purchase of luxury items that are not crucial in life. However, some lucky Aquarius natives will buy a new property or jewelry as an investment.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of health. However minor infections will be common among children who may also complain about oral health issues. Exercise properly and ensure you maintain a healthy diet rich in proteins and nutrients. Have plenty of water and skip junk food this week to stay fit. Follow all rules while driving and also while riding a two-wheeler. Some females will get conceived this week.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

