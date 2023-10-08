News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, October 8-14, 2023 predicts new source of income

Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, October 8-14, 2023 predicts new source of income

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 08, 2023 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius weekly horoscope for October 8-14, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Be ready to fall in love this week.

22nd November to 21st December

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Do not hesitate to take up risks

A vibrant romantic relationship is backed by professional success this week. Despite minor challenges, your health will be normal and you’ll see happiness.

Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, October 8 to 14, 2023: A vibrant romantic relationship is backed by professional success this week.
Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, October 8 to 14, 2023: A vibrant romantic relationship is backed by professional success this week.

Be ready to fall in love this week. Mino professional challenges will be there but you will resolve them. Financially you are good. Minor health issues will be there but nothing is there to worry about.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Some minor disturbances may happen in the marital life. Ensure you handle them diligently. Avoid personal egos and spend time together. Some female natives may have issues at home and this may make the romantic affair an uncertainty. You may talk with the parents to resolve this crisis. Those who are fortunate will also come across an ex-flame which will also lead you back to the old love life. However, married females should stay away from this as their marital life will be compromised.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Some disturbances in professional life can make the week messy. Be ready to handle a new project and consider this as a golden opportunity to climb the ladders of career success. You may be a victim of office politics and it is vital to eschew gossip and stay in the good book of the management. Your communication skills will work out while handling a client from abroad. Architects, artists, painters, graphic designers, copyeditors, media persons, and chefs will have chances to prove their skills this week.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

As wealth will come in from different courses this week, you will be in a situation to buy electronic devices or even home appliances. Some Sagittarius natives will need to save money to repay a long-pending due. You may utilize this period to renovate the house or even to donate to charity. A few seniors will also distribute property among the children this week.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Those who have cardiac issues will need medical attention in the first half of the day. You may have minor breathing issues or pain in joints. Those who drive a four-wheeler should be careful in the second half of the week. Avoid alcohol and tobacco this week and drink plenty of water.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out