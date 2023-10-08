Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, October 8-14, 2023 predicts new source of income

22nd November to 21st December Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Do not hesitate to take up risks A vibrant romantic relationship is backed by professional success this week. Despite minor challenges, your health will be normal and you’ll see happiness. Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, October 8 to 14, 2023: A vibrant romantic relationship is backed by professional success this week.

Be ready to fall in love this week. Mino professional challenges will be there but you will resolve them. Financially you are good. Minor health issues will be there but nothing is there to worry about.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Some minor disturbances may happen in the marital life. Ensure you handle them diligently. Avoid personal egos and spend time together. Some female natives may have issues at home and this may make the romantic affair an uncertainty. You may talk with the parents to resolve this crisis. Those who are fortunate will also come across an ex-flame which will also lead you back to the old love life. However, married females should stay away from this as their marital life will be compromised.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Some disturbances in professional life can make the week messy. Be ready to handle a new project and consider this as a golden opportunity to climb the ladders of career success. You may be a victim of office politics and it is vital to eschew gossip and stay in the good book of the management. Your communication skills will work out while handling a client from abroad. Architects, artists, painters, graphic designers, copyeditors, media persons, and chefs will have chances to prove their skills this week.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

As wealth will come in from different courses this week, you will be in a situation to buy electronic devices or even home appliances. Some Sagittarius natives will need to save money to repay a long-pending due. You may utilize this period to renovate the house or even to donate to charity. A few seniors will also distribute property among the children this week.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Those who have cardiac issues will need medical attention in the first half of the day. You may have minor breathing issues or pain in joints. Those who drive a four-wheeler should be careful in the second half of the week. Avoid alcohol and tobacco this week and drink plenty of water.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

