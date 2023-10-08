Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, October 8-14, 2023 predicts new source of income
Read Sagittarius weekly horoscope for October 8-14, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Be ready to fall in love this week.
22nd November to 21st December
Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Do not hesitate to take up risks
A vibrant romantic relationship is backed by professional success this week. Despite minor challenges, your health will be normal and you’ll see happiness.
Be ready to fall in love this week. Mino professional challenges will be there but you will resolve them. Financially you are good. Minor health issues will be there but nothing is there to worry about.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week
Some minor disturbances may happen in the marital life. Ensure you handle them diligently. Avoid personal egos and spend time together. Some female natives may have issues at home and this may make the romantic affair an uncertainty. You may talk with the parents to resolve this crisis. Those who are fortunate will also come across an ex-flame which will also lead you back to the old love life. However, married females should stay away from this as their marital life will be compromised.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week
Some disturbances in professional life can make the week messy. Be ready to handle a new project and consider this as a golden opportunity to climb the ladders of career success. You may be a victim of office politics and it is vital to eschew gossip and stay in the good book of the management. Your communication skills will work out while handling a client from abroad. Architects, artists, painters, graphic designers, copyeditors, media persons, and chefs will have chances to prove their skills this week.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week
As wealth will come in from different courses this week, you will be in a situation to buy electronic devices or even home appliances. Some Sagittarius natives will need to save money to repay a long-pending due. You may utilize this period to renovate the house or even to donate to charity. A few seniors will also distribute property among the children this week.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week
Those who have cardiac issues will need medical attention in the first half of the day. You may have minor breathing issues or pain in joints. Those who drive a four-wheeler should be careful in the second half of the week. Avoid alcohol and tobacco this week and drink plenty of water.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
