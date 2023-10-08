Weekly Horoscope Leo, October 8-14, 2023 predicts unexpected surprises
Read Leo weekly horoscope for October 8-14, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Leos will see positive things in the official life.
23rd July to 22nd August
Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Handle every problem with a smile
The weekly horoscope predicts a happy romantic relationship backed by professional success. Make smart financial investments and ensure future profits.
Troubleshoot every relationship issue with care. No professional issue will impact your performance while both wealth and health will also be perfect for you.
Leo Love Horoscope This Week
Your romantic life will be fun-filled and there will be many positive changes including a change in the relationship status. Some Leos will need more space in their personal life and will find the interference of their partner highly irritating. Unexpected surprises can make the relationship stronger. You may also plan a vacation to have a great bonding. There can be some issues with the in-laws that need to be resolved.
Leo Career Horoscope This Week
Leos will see positive things in the official life. Some Leos will travel a lot for official reasons. A few natives will have arguments at the workplace but ensure things don’t get personal. Your performance will catch the attention of the management and will invite more opportunities to grow. Keep all cards tight in business as risks may also happen when you are careless about investments. For students, academic life will be successful. Those appearing for competitive exams need to be highly vigilant.
Leo Money Horoscope This Week
You may consider more investments this week and this week is highly auspicious to even make smart financial decisions. Some Leos will be fortunate to buy a house or a car. You may also buy jewelry in the first half of the week. As per the financial horoscope, it is good to have a proper financial plan and guidance to invest in the speculative business. You will also resolve an old financial dispute with the sibling.
Leo Health Horoscope This Week
Have a happy week in terms of health. Despite minor illnesses associated with throat, eyes, and ears, you will be mostly healthy throughout the week. Avoid alcohol and tobacco and practice yoga or meditate every morning to start the day on a positive note.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857
