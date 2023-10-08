Weekly Horoscope Virgo, October 8-14, 2023 advises to avoid office politics

23rd August to 22nd September Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, No tremor challenges you Get along with the lover to stay happy in the love life this week. Professional success will be there. Plan smart investments as financial health is also good. Weekly Horoscope Virgo, October 8 to 14, 2023: Get along with the lover to stay happy in the love life this week.

Your love life is good and new incidents will make the life happier. No professional challenge will affect your performance. Take care of both wealth and health.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

You’ll see a new person walking into your life in the first half of the week. There will be opportunities to celebrate romance and ensure this week is highly productive in terms of love. Some romantic relationships will turn into marriage with the blessings of parents. Maintain patience and tolerance in the relationship. New lovers need to spend more time together. You may also plan a vacation to strengthen the bonding.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

You may take major professional decisions this week including a change in the job. Some Virgos will see the week to be highly packed and filled with chaos.

Handle the work pressure with diligence and your performance will be judged by the management to make a final call on a promotion. Avoid office politics and ensure your focus is on the job. Some businessmen will see new partnerships coming up this week. A few traders will have an issue with local authorities that may severely impact the business and you need to troubleshoot it.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Handle your wealth with care this week. Minor financial issues may come up but your normal life will be unaffected. Save money for the rainy day. As per the horoscope, you should not overspend and also must invest smartly in fixed deposits and mutual funds. Speculative business is not a nice option this week. Some legal issues will be resolved and this will bring an end to legal expenses.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Be safe this week by avoiding adventure sports. Some Virgo natives may develop complications, especially pregnant females. Seniors should not skip medicines and must carry a medical kit even while traveling. Sleeplessness will disturb senior Virgos but meditation and yoga can resolve this crisis.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

