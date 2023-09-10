Weekly Horoscope Cancer, September 10-16, 2023 predicts love stars shine bright

Cancer – 21st June to 22nd July

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, You are both sensible and sensitive this week

Troubleshoot problems in the love life. Eschew office politics to diligently perform at the office. Invest smartly this week. Minor health issues may exist.

You will see love flourishing in life. Responsibilities at the office make you stronger while you can make crucial financial decisions. Be careful about the health this week.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

As your love stars are brighter this week, the relationship will be at its peak. You are fortunate to share emotions and accept complete support in endeavours. Your lover will help you maintain morale and enthusiasm throughout the life. Some Virgos may be short-tempered and their sudden reaction can cause tremors in the love life. Those who are single can also expect to meet up with someone special in the first half of the week.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

The professional life will be good and productive. Though minor professional egos may cause some trouble in the first half of the week, your performance will be good and the seniors will appreciate the involvement. You may also expect appreciation from clients, especially when you are into finance, offshore sales, and healthcare. Students will ensure good performance in examinations while some professionals will move abroad for job reasons.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

You may expect financial troubles as the week begins but remember that no financial issue will remain the same. As the week progresses, you’ll see a good inflow of wealth which will also reflect upon your lifestyle. You may also be keen to invest further but ensure you’ve got the exact idea about the sector. Taking the support of a financial expert will be good while making financial decisions. Some Cancer natives will also buy a property, or vehicle, or renovate the home this week.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Despite minor health issues, you will be good this week. Skip the junk food and aerated drinks and also quit tobacco as you don’t want your health to suffer in the long run. Some females will have gynecological issues and children need to be careful while playing. Pregnant females must avoid adventure activities this week.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

