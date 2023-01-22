Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, 22-28 January 2023: Wedding bells for some

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Weekly Astrological Prediction says, capricorn natives may experience increased self-assurance and courage this week, allowing them to make significant professional moves. The ability to think outside the box is what makes a person creative. Work may be moving in a promising direction, and you may be chosen to carry out a new project. You have to take action if you want your funds to work more effectively. It's time to start planning how to handle your finances more effectively. If you are successful, it will lead to financial benefits. On the romantic front, things are looking up. Capricorns who are serious about each other may soon hear wedding bells. If you and your loved ones feel the need for a break, you should take one right away. A child may bring you great joy. It would be unwise to put money into real estate at the moment. You may lose not only your money but also your reputation.

Capricorn Finance This Week

Businesses might see steady expansion and success. Several positive changes are on the way, and some investments are likely to yield spectacular returns. For some Capricorn natives, an increase in profits at work is also in the cards.

Capricorn Family This Week

Your family is likely to be a major source of support and discussion for you as you navigate the challenges of maintaining a home. A family member may decide to uproot their life and join yours. There will be positive changes in your connection with your offspring.

Capricorn Career This Week

You may be able to finish a crucial project on time because of your meticulous attention to detail. Benefits in the monetary sense are a possible side effect. Since you'll have a better sense of safety and confidence, you'll be more likely to take calculated risks in your career.

Capricorn Health This Week

The state of your health will not be an issue at all. However, your health is nothing to take for granted. Taking the measures you know you need to maintain a healthy lifestyle is still important. If you want to get fit, it's important to eat right and exercise regularly.

Capricorn Love Life This Week

You put a smile on your significant other's face and make their lives better. If you're in a committed relationship, you probably want it to last. Capricorns may find that their elders are understanding and supportive of their romantic choices.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

