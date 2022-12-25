Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, 25-31 December 2022: Expect money troubles

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

For Capricorn natives, this week is all about a profound internal awakening. Weekly Astrological Prediction says, there's a chance your imagination may soar to its highest level, allowing you to reveal your full potential and impress others. Now is an ideal moment to put together a strategy for the future. Adding some order to your thoughts can do wonders for your professional development. Especially with your mom, you and your significant other might get along swimmingly. You can get where you want to go in your career if you work hard and show promise. There's a chance you'll run into money problems. Under no circumstances should you allow your spirits to sink. Examine your options for protecting your funds. Household obligations may increase for Capricorn natives as the week progresses. Take on the responsibilities with no complaints. A good, profitable, and enjoyable journey can provide you with a great deal of vitality. You can expect sound counsel from a powerful individual.

Capricorn Finance Weekly

Inattentiveness to your financial affairs could cost you this week. Some Capricorn natives may even face some fund crunch. It would be best to exercise caution when putting money into quick-fix schemes. Some people should prepare for a sudden drop in income as well.

Capricorn Family Weekly

Capricorn natives' elders are likely to be excellent resources for assistance and advice. When communicating with people who are not immediate family, choose your words carefully. Don't blow your own horn, and remember where you came from. There is a plethora of advantages to reconnecting with old relatives.

Capricorn Career Weekly

Capricorns may soon be able to make some important decisions and finish up some work that has been put off for a long time. Professionals in the workforce can also see fruition from their past labours.

Capricorn Health Weekly

Your health is likely to remain fragile, so you should keep a close eye on it. Just chill out for a while and keep stress at bay, Capricorn natives. If your gastroenterologist recommends cutting back on your intake of fatty and fried foods, then you should listen to their advice.

Capricorn Love Life Weekly

Be understanding and supportive of your partner as they work through a difficult time in their lives. This may help fortify the relationship. Those Capricorns who are single can expect to meet new people at a family gathering later this week.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

