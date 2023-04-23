Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, April 23-29, 2023 predicts turbulence at work

Weekly horoscope prediction says, Trust in the Process of Progress and Preparation

This week Capricorn should trust in the process of their journey to get where they want to go. Difficult changes could happen, but in the long-term, these could lead to long-term progress and opportunities.

You are able to go after the future you want to build, but at the same time need to think about being resourceful and wise about the resources available. This is a week of preparing for long-term growth and making difficult decisions, but trust that the end goal is in sight.

Capricorn Love Horoscope :

Love for Capricorns this week is a mixed bag of emotion. They should be ready for surprises and remember that communication is the key to success. Romance may be testing you and not going your way, but stay in touch with your emotions and do not be afraid to open up. Share with your partner, especially as they may need extra reassurance. Taking time to appreciate one another will go a long way.

Capricorn Career Horoscope :

Capricorns this week are looking at many difficult choices, but decisions made now will be essential in the long run. Use your wisdom and be decisive. With focus and tenacity, there will be gains and the situation could end up more beneficial than before. This week might be challenging, but use it to advance and make progress in your professional life.

Capricorn Money Horoscope:

This week will be an interesting period for finances as opportunities and temptations might be vying for your attention. Now is the time to stay within a budget, and think ahead to long-term financial health. Small decisions, like wise investments and buying things that will save you money in the long-term, are worth taking the time for.

Capricorn Health Horoscope :

This week health is all about taking small but mindful actions. It is essential to look at things like what your energy levels are like and adjusting your diet to fit. Balance your physical activity with a steady rhythm of rest. Meditating is also recommended, as well as being aware of what you put into your body, both through nutrition and entertainment.

﻿Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

