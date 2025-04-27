Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, April 27- May 3, 2025 predicts business expansion
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope from April 27- May 3 , 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Business persons can consider expanding their ventures.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Spend more time with dear ones
Keep the relationship intact. Consider new professional assignments to prove diligence at work. You are financially fortunate & free from major medical issues.
Ensure the relationship has no ego. Spend more time at work and meet the expectations. Your wealth will grow and health will also be good.
Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week
Fall in love this week. You will see someone special in the first part of the week. Your lover prefers sitting with you and you can also consider surprise gifts. Long-distance relationships need more communication to continue the affair. Some females may go back to the old lover which will bring back happiness. The second part of the week is auspicious to take a call on marriage while females traveling may receive a proposal.
Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week
Keep a watch on the professional performance. Your seniors will expect more results and this will add pressure on you. Office politics may play spoilsport in the second half of the week. Healthcare, IT, architecture, aviation, banking, and animation professionals will see new opportunities abroad. Government employees may expect a change in location this week. Ensure you have enough ideas and concepts to impress the management at team meetings. You may also see a packed schedule. Business persons can consider expanding their ventures.
Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week
Wealth will come in and you are good to make smart investments in speculative business. There will be issues with siblings over property and it is also crucial to settle all monetary issues involving a sibling or friend. Some natives will have a celebration at home and will need to contribute a significant amount. Businessmen should be careful about investments in new territories.
Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week
There can be issues related to bones. You may require consulting an expert for vision-related issues. Some children will also complain about oral health issues this week. Exercise regularly and when you are not getting time to visit the gym, walk for some time or do mild exercises at home. This would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably.
Capricorn Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
- Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
- Symbol: Goat
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Bones & Skin
- Sign Ruler: Saturn
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Grey
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Amethyst
Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
