Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, April 27- May 3, 2025 predicts business expansion

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Spend more time with dear ones Capricorn Weekly Horoscope from April 27- May 3, 2025: Keep the relationship intact.

Keep the relationship intact. Consider new professional assignments to prove diligence at work. You are financially fortunate & free from major medical issues.

Ensure the relationship has no ego. Spend more time at work and meet the expectations. Your wealth will grow and health will also be good.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Fall in love this week. You will see someone special in the first part of the week. Your lover prefers sitting with you and you can also consider surprise gifts. Long-distance relationships need more communication to continue the affair. Some females may go back to the old lover which will bring back happiness. The second part of the week is auspicious to take a call on marriage while females traveling may receive a proposal.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Keep a watch on the professional performance. Your seniors will expect more results and this will add pressure on you. Office politics may play spoilsport in the second half of the week. Healthcare, IT, architecture, aviation, banking, and animation professionals will see new opportunities abroad. Government employees may expect a change in location this week. Ensure you have enough ideas and concepts to impress the management at team meetings. You may also see a packed schedule. Business persons can consider expanding their ventures.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in and you are good to make smart investments in speculative business. There will be issues with siblings over property and it is also crucial to settle all monetary issues involving a sibling or friend. Some natives will have a celebration at home and will need to contribute a significant amount. Businessmen should be careful about investments in new territories.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

There can be issues related to bones. You may require consulting an expert for vision-related issues. Some children will also complain about oral health issues this week. Exercise regularly and when you are not getting time to visit the gym, walk for some time or do mild exercises at home. This would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)