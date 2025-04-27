Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, April 27- May 3, 2025 predicts business expansion

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 27, 2025 04:09 AM IST

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope from April 27- May 3 , 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Business persons can consider expanding their ventures.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Spend more time with dear ones

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope from April 27- May 3, 2025: Keep the relationship intact.
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope from April 27- May 3, 2025: Keep the relationship intact.

Keep the relationship intact. Consider new professional assignments to prove diligence at work. You are financially fortunate & free from major medical issues.

Ensure the relationship has no ego. Spend more time at work and meet the expectations. Your wealth will grow and health will also be good.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Fall in love this week. You will see someone special in the first part of the week. Your lover prefers sitting with you and you can also consider surprise gifts. Long-distance relationships need more communication to continue the affair. Some females may go back to the old lover which will bring back happiness. The second part of the week is auspicious to take a call on marriage while females traveling may receive a proposal.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Keep a watch on the professional performance. Your seniors will expect more results and this will add pressure on you. Office politics may play spoilsport in the second half of the week. Healthcare, IT, architecture, aviation, banking, and animation professionals will see new opportunities abroad. Government employees may expect a change in location this week. Ensure you have enough ideas and concepts to impress the management at team meetings. You may also see a packed schedule. Business persons can consider expanding their ventures.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in and you are good to make smart investments in speculative business. There will be issues with siblings over property and it is also crucial to settle all monetary issues involving a sibling or friend. Some natives will have a celebration at home and will need to contribute a significant amount. Businessmen should be careful about investments in new territories.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

There can be issues related to bones. You may require consulting an expert for vision-related issues. Some children will also complain about oral health issues this week. Exercise regularly and when you are not getting time to visit the gym, walk for some time or do mild exercises at home. This would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, April 27- May 3, 2025 predicts business expansion
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On