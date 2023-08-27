Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, August 27- September 2, predicts improved health

Capricorn – 22nd December to 19th January

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, a Cosmic Path to Achieving Success

This week, you will be on a cosmic journey to achieving your ultimate goal of success. You will have a clear understanding of what needs to be done, and your hard work and dedication will finally pay off. Be confident and optimistic, and you will reap the rewards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The stars are aligned in your favor, Capricorn! This week is all about focusing on your goals and putting in the hard work to achieve them. You have a clear understanding of what needs to be done, and you are determined to succeed. However, it is important to stay grounded and not let your ambition get the best of you. Take time for self-care and don't neglect your relationships.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week:

Your relationships will thrive this week as you find a balance between work and play. Your partner will appreciate the effort you are putting into the relationship, and your single status may change as someone catches your eye. However, it is important not to let your work consume you, as this can cause tension in your relationships.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your hard work and dedication will pay off in your career this week. Your colleagues will notice your effort and may offer you new opportunities or promotions. However, it is important not to become complacent and to continue pushing yourself. Keep networking and seeking out new challenges.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week:

You may receive unexpected financial opportunities this week. It is important to take calculated risks, but also to make sure that you are not putting yourself in a risky financial situation. Be cautious with your spending and investments, but don't be afraid to take a chance on something that could potentially benefit you in the long run.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week:

Your focus on your career may lead you to neglect your health this week. Make sure to take time for self-care and prioritize your physical and mental well-being. Exercise and meditation can help you stay grounded and balanced during this busy time. Don't forget that your health is just as important as your career goals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

﻿Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

﻿

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON