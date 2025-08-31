Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, August 31-September 6, 2025: You may receive good results in career

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in discipline Resolve romance-related issues with utmost care. Do not compromise on professional targets and handle wealth diligently. Your health is also good this week. Capricorn Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Look for more options to give the best results in love and a job. Ensure you control the expenditure and prepare a proper monetary plan. Health is also good.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Stay happy with your lover this week. Avoid confrontations of all sorts and ensure no clash goes beyond control. You may introduce the lover to the family for approval, while some females will go back to the ex-lover, which can bring issues in the current love affair. Single females may also receive a proposal from an unexpected person this week. Married females should also keep a watch on the activities of their spouse to save the marital relationship.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

You need to be innovative in projects, and out-of-the-box ideas will help you stand out in team projects and assignments. IT, healthcare, architecture, design, animation, aviation, sales, and law professionals will have a tight schedule but a productive one. Those who want to quit their job can update their profile on a job website. Handle the work pressure on a positive note. Entrepreneurs will receive high profits, and job seekers will have a fortune waiting. Students should also put in efforts to clear the examinations this week.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in, and you may also consider renovating the house. Go ahead with a vacation plan or buy electronic gadgets for the home. You may also consider buying luxury items. Businessmen will find good sources to invest, but they should study the market and ensure they are making the right decision. Some females will have monetary issues within the family.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

No serious health issues will hurt you. However, it is good to maintain a balanced office and personal life. Cut down the consumption of fat and ensure you have a balanced diet rich in nutrients and proteins. Those who are on vacation must have a medical kit ready by the side. You may spend more time with people who have a positive attitude. Females who have cardiac issues must consult a doctor immediately.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)