Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, February 12-18, 2023: Health may bother you

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Weekly Astrological Prediction says, successful outcomes are more likely for native Capricorns if they adopt a more optimistic perspective. You can count on feeling safe and loved in your own home. As a result, your love life may also flourish. You and your significant other may get more time to spend together, allowing you to get to know each other better. You can still afford to be lavish with your acquisition of pricey goods because your financial situation is sound. Nonetheless, your health may require that you give it a top priority. Minor illnesses can worsen just as quickly as more serious ones. It would be best if you had medical attention. You might have to be resilient at work in the face of adversity. Being truthful might work out well for you. Try to postpone any trips that aren't absolutely necessary until it looks like things are settling down. Gains could be substantial from dealing in real estate in prime lo. To some extent, students may achieve academic success.

Capricorn Finance This Week

Financial success is likely for Capricorns. Funds may come in from various sources going forward. This has the potential to provide financial stability. The returns on stock market investments are usually quite high. The outcome of your speculations could be profitable.

Capricorn Family This Week

A long-awaited visit from distant relatives can bring joy to Capricorns. There will probably be a lot of cheer at home as a result of this. Your parents and other elders will appreciate it when you lend a hand around the house.

Capricorn Career This Week

Graduate students may face a longer wait to advance professionally this week. People who work in the art field may go unnoticed. Some people, however, could profit from a business trip abroad.

Capricorn Health This Week

Minor health problems are probably nothing to worry about because they will go away on their own. Aromatherapy and spiritual practises can help you maintain a good attitude. Your internal state of happiness may be positive.

Capricorn Love Life This Week

Capricorns may put their partners' needs before their own when it comes to romantic relationships. Your bonds are sure to strengthen as a result of this. The two of you might have more time to hang out. The time may come for some of you to find a partner and start a family.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Olive

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

