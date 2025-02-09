Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, February 9-15, 2025 predicts these professions we'll see opportunities abroad

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Take up risks to be stronger Be sensitive towards the feelings of the lover. Your professional attitude needs to be positive. No serious financial issue will stop smart investments. Capricorn Weekly Horoscope February 9 to 15, 2025: No serious financial issue will stop smart investments.

Troubleshoot minor love issues before they go out of control. Your commitment and discipline ensure professional success. No monetary issue will come up today. However, your health can give you a tough time this week.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Be open in communication and share all emotions unconditionally. You may also be expressive in the love affair. Continue being a good listener and utilize this week to resolve the issues of the past. You should avoid unpleasant discussions that may impact your relationship. Some pleasant things may happen, including the approval from parents for marriage or acceptance of the proposal. Single females may expect a proposal from a coworker or classmate. Married females may seriously consider going the family way.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Continue your commitment in your professional life. Those who are into IT will see opportunities abroad. Authors will have work published while lawyers, chefs, and bankers will also be productive this week. Office politics is not your cup of tea. Businessmen must maintain a cordial relationship with partners and try to solve every issue amicably. Some students will attend competitive examinations to clear them. Those who are attempting higher studies will have good news.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issues will come up today. You may resolve a financial issue with a friend or sibling. While investing is a nice decision, stay away from real estate as this is not the right time for that. Before you invest in the speculative business, study the market as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. You may also donate money to charity.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Seniors will develop sleep-related problems and it is good to be careful while using staircases or walking through slippery areas. The second part of the week is good to have surgery. Have a balanced diet with salads and green leafy vegetables. Diabetic Capricorns may develop complications and it is good to have proper control over the diet.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

