Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, January 29- February 4, 2023: Expect ups and down

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Weekly Astrological Prediction says, capricorns may feel particularly adventurous this week and open to new experiences. In order to make the most of this momentum, come up with creative new ways to go about your daily activities. Positive workplace outcomes are in store for you. You have a strong resolve and are willing to invest emotionally in the mundane tasks that are necessary to keep the family front running smoothly. It's also an ideal time to work on a project with close friends or family. Students who hope to study abroad soon will find this to be an advantageous time to do so. They will have the opportunity to enrol in a school of their choice. It's a fine time to look inward this week. Take a trip to a serene location so that you can help collect your thoughts. If you have been waiting a long time to make a purchase, you should hold off for a while longer because unexpected events will likely arise. A more positive outlook becomes even more crucial during trying times.

Capricorn Finance This Week

When dealing with money, proceed with caution. It's likely that you may bet on the wrong horse if you invest money right now. This can have disastrous results. Try to avoid falling into a financial rut by reducing your outgoings.

Capricorn Family This Week

A step-by-step action plan can be a wonderful, productive first step toward realising a long-held goal, such as spending more time with loved ones or reorganising your home office.

Capricorn Career This Week

If you've been productive, your superiors will likely notice it this week. Your enthusiasm for a pet project will skyrocket, and you'll be eager to get to work on it. Working professionals will have no problem finishing their tasks on schedule.

Capricorn Health This Week

Doing acts of kindness or spiritual practice will be rewarding. You might feel more centred after taking it. You should eat a balanced diet that is rich in protein and includes all the necessary vitamins and minerals.

Capricorn Love Life This Week

In a relationship, Capricorn natives will likely feel closer to their partner this week. During this season, it is customary for single natives to find a life partner. Intriguing news could be in store for those who are eager to start a family.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON