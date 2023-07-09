Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, July 09 -15, 2023 predicts a chance to win a lottery

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, your confidence reflects in your eyes

Check the accurate weekly horoscope to know your week. Your love life will be good and professional success will be at your side with more opportunities.

A strong bonding exists in your love life. Commitment and discipline play major roles in professional success this week. Both health and wealth are also at your side.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Your relationship will see both ups and down this week. Minor issues will pop up in the first half of the week and if left unchecked, they can go out of control. Be sincere in your approach and spend more time with your lover. You need to be a good listener and not impose your pints on the lover. Single Capricorns will fall in love this week. You will meet someone special in the first half of the week. Married Capricorn natives can be ready to welcome a new member to the family

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional life will be good throughout the week. You will have multiple ways to augment your career and it is up to you how you utilize them. Some IT professionals will travel to the client’s office while bankers, accountants, and financial managers will find better career options this week. Handle work pressure with a balanced lifestyle. Also, you may meet up with new people and high-level contact will be established. Businessmen will benefit from this.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

You’ll be financially successful this week. No major problem will impact your revenue. You’ll be successful in achieving your dreams this week. You may travel abroad which would need funds. Some Capricorn natives will buy a home or invest in the stock market. Online lottery will also bring in good wealth.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

You are fortunate to be healthy throughout the week. There can be minor issues related to legs and eyes, such as joint pain but they are not serious. Be careful about your diet and avoid junk food. Those who have diabetes need to be extremely careful in the first half of the week.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

