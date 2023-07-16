Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, July 16 - 22, 2023 predicts finding new love

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Your attitude is always positive

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Some minor issues will be there in the romantic relationship this week. You need to stay away from arguments and ego clashes to avoid unnecessary challenges. Single Capricorn natives will be happy to know that the chances to find new love are high. A new person will enter your life in the first half of the week. However, wait for a few days to propose as you need time to study the person. Long-distance relationships may not work out this week and you need to put in extra effort to handle this crisis.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional life will see many challenges this week. A coworker may conspire against you but your discipline and commitment will succeed in overcoming the issue. Female managers may face a rift within the team over gender. Job seekers can be optimistic as they may find a good job in the second half of the week. Those who are keen to quit a job will find a new one. Students may go abroad for higher studies.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

It is crucial you have proper control over your wealth. Though you may have a good inflow of wealth, there will be expenses as well. Someone within the family will need medical care and this would require you to financially support the family. You may receive pending dues and a bank loan will also be approved. Some traders will have good profits this week. However, government regulations would incur huge financial expenses.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

This week is crucial in terms of health as some Capricorn natives may develop medical complications. Seniors may complain about chest pain, breathing issues, as well as digestion problems. Stay away from junk food and aerated drinks. Instead include proteins and leafy vegetables in the diet.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

