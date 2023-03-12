Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, March 12-18, 2023: Wait for the right time to invest

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This week, the stars align in favour of Capricorn natives, bringing exciting opportunities in finance, romance, and health. Daily astrological prediction says in the professional sphere, steady progress will be made, with potential for growth and advancement. In love, this is a time for new connections and a chance to reignite the spark in existing relationships. Good health will give Capricorn natives the energy and confidence to tackle any task, whether in the office or home. On the downside, travel may bring disappointment and disruptions. Be adequately prepared if undertaking a long road trip. However, real estate prospects look promising, with a strong indication of getting early possession of your house. In academics, there may be some challenges, but with proper preparation, Capricorn natives can still achieve desired outcomes. All in all, it's a good week for nurturing relationships, both on the family and romantic front.

Capricorn Finance This Week

A favourable financial period is ahead as investments and savings flourish. You may receive unexpected gains or bonuses. Wait for the right time to invest, even if you're being offered enticing opportunities. You might be able to recover any outstanding loans or debts, improving your financial situation.

Capricorn Family This Week

Family and personal relationships may bring happiness and contentment. Spending quality time with your loved ones and planning trips or events can strengthen bonds and create lasting memories. Your siblings are a great source of support and understanding. Reach out to them and tell them how much they mean to you.

Capricorn Career This Week

Expect growth and stability in your career, with potential for promotions and new projects, Capricorn natives. Networking and collaboration can lead to successful outcomes in the workplace. Freshers can hire professional resume writers for a better outcome.

Capricorn Health This Week

This week, focus on self-care and maintaining a healthy routine. Regular exercise and a balanced diet might keep you feeling energetic and refreshed. Incorporate more leafy greens into your diet to get essential vitamins and minerals for optimal health.

Capricorn Love Life This Week

Capricorn natives' love life takes a positive turn, with opportunities to strengthen existing relationships or attract new ones. Share your feelings openly and plan special moments with your partner.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

