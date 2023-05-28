Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, May 28- June 2, 2023 predicts passion and intimacy

Daily Horoscope Predictions says, it's time to unleash the sea-goat within!

The planets have aligned in your favor, Capricorn! This week, you will find yourself more focused, ambitious and determined than ever before. It’s as if your inner sea-goat has been awakened from a deep slumber and is ready to take charge.

Capricorn, get ready to take the bull by the horns this week! You will be filled with the motivation and determination you need to tackle any challenge that comes your way. This is a great time to set goals and make progress towards achieving them. With the cosmos on your side, nothing can stop you now.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week:

For Capricorns who are in a relationship, this week brings new levels of passion and intimacy. You and your partner will feel more connected than ever before, with open communication and shared goals. If you're single, keep an open mind and heart. Someone special may come into your life this week, but keep in mind that it could be a slow burn.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week:

Your hard work and determination are paying off in a big way this week. Colleagues and superiors will notice your dedication and are likely to reward you with new opportunities. However, be sure to stay focused on your long-term goals and don't let short-term success distract you.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week:

Financially, this is a good time for Capricorns to invest in long-term ventures. While there may be some minor bumps in the road, your intuition will guide you to make the right decisions. Be cautious with your spending, but don't be afraid to take calculated risks when it comes to growing your wealth.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week:

Take care of yourself, Capricorn! Your mental and physical well-being are top priority this week. Set aside time for exercise and healthy habits, and be sure to manage any stress or anxiety that may arise. Your overall health and vitality will have a direct impact on your productivity and success this week.﻿

﻿Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

