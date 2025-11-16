Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, November 16-22, 2025: Expect good health and prosperity

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in many principles Enjoy a happy romantic life. Your professionalism will help meet the expectations at work. Consider safe monetary investments. Health is also normal this week. Capricorn Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Keep egos out of the romantic life, and this helps you troubleshoot issues of the past. Monetary prosperity exists in life, and your health will also be good.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Be careful while expressing your feelings. There can be moments where your lover will suspect your intentions, and your gestures will be misread. Be cool even while having a tough time. Your lover prefers you to spend more time in love. Do not let emotions go freehand, as this can lead to trouble. Ensure you keep the lover in a good mood and expect surprises in the relationship. Married females need to keep a watch on the activities of their spouse.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Avoid getting victimized this week. You will also find new business opportunities. Those in the healthcare and hospitality sectors will see opportunities to move abroad. You should be ready to discuss the productivity issues with the seniors. You may clear job interviews. Those who handle banking and accounting profiles will be happy to see positive outcomes. Entrepreneurs can also launch new ventures and get into new partnership deals. Students planning to move abroad for higher studies will have good news.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Handle financial affairs with care, and also ensure you save for the rainy day. You may receive pending dues and may also be able to repay a bank loan. Pick this week to settle a financial dispute with a friend. You may inherit a part of the family property. A legal issue will also be resolved. Some females will be successful in buying a new vehicle. There will be issues related to funds in the business.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Stay away from stress. And the chances of mental anguish are high. Carry a positive attitude and stay in the company of people with positive energy. Give up smoking this week. and also start the day with mild exercise or a walk. Spend more time with the family to keep the mind relaxed. Some children may develop minor issues associated with digestion.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color : Grey

Lucky Number : 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)