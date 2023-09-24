Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Sept 24-30, 2023 predicts unexpected opportunities

22nd December to 19th January

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says - You've Got the Goat-titude!

This week, Capricorns will be on a roll, thanks to their discipline and hard work. Your goals and ambitions will get a boost from the energy of the cosmos, and you'll have the determination and drive to succeed in everything you do.

It's going to be an exciting week for Capricorns, as the universe aligns in your favor. You have the focus and tenacity to achieve anything you set your mind to, and the cosmos is on your side. Be open to unexpected opportunities that come your way, as they may lead to even greater success than you could have imagined. Just remember to stay grounded and take care of yourself, as the pace of your progress may leave you feeling drained. Keep a clear head and don't let anything distract you from your goals.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week:

This week, Capricorns will be feeling more confident and self-assured than ever, which can make you even more attractive to potential partners. If you're in a relationship, this is a great time to strengthen your connection by being open and honest with each other. Single Capricorns may find that love is in the air, but don't rush into anything without taking the time to really get to know someone.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week:

This is a fantastic week for Capricorns in the workplace. Your focus and determination will impress your boss and colleagues, and you may find yourself in line for a promotion or recognition for your hard work. Don't be afraid to take on new challenges, as you have the skills and abilities to tackle anything that comes your way. Just make sure to pace yourself and don't let the pressure get to you.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week:

Money matters will be on the forefront of Capricorn's mind this week. You may find yourself with unexpected expenses, but don't panic. With your usual practicality and discipline, you'll be able to budget and save in order to meet your financial obligations. You may also be presented with new opportunities to make money, so keep your eyes open and don't be afraid to take calculated risks.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week:

It's important for Capricorns to take care of their physical and mental health this week. You may find that the stress of your work and personal life is taking a toll on your well-being. Whether it's trying a new workout or taking a mental health day, make sure to take care of yourself first and foremost. Remember, a healthy body and mind are essential for success and happiness in all areas of your life.

﻿Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

