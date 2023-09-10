Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, September 10-16, predicts good health and wealth

Capricorn – 22nd December to 19th January

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Say no to changes

Celebrate love this week and keep egos out of the relationship. Officially, you will do well. Make smart financial decisions. Take care of your health.

Handle all relationship issues with care to stay happy this week. Official challenges cause no trouble. Financially you are stronger and but health can be a concern.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Fall in love this week. The first of the week is good in terms of love. Some Libras will meet interesting persons and as the stars of love are stronger this week, propose in the first half of the week. The results will be positive. Express your love through both words and actions. A romantic dinner or a night drive can make things more passionate and memorable on any day of the week.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Expect some challenges this week. The first half of the week may not be as productive as expected. There can be issues at the workplace but you will perform well as the week picks up. If you are a junior, ensure you bring out innovative concepts that would be accepted by the management. Always be cordial with your co-workers and show the willingness to take up additional responsibilities as you may sooner be rewarded.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are good this week. And some Libras will find fortune in the stock market, speculative business, and mutual funds. You may also purchase essentials or repair the home. If you have a plan to buy a vehicle, this week is good for that. You may also take the help of a financial expert for better money guidance.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Some Libras will develop migraines or body aches in the first half of the week. There can be minor issues related to the chest or lungs that may disturb your week. Ensure you stay in the company of people with a positive attitude for better mental health. Make exercising a part of the routine. Follow all traffic rules while driving.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

