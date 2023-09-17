Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, September 17-23, 2023 predicts new business deals

22nd December to 19th January

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Your attitude is always positive

This week’s horoscope predicts your love life to be a mixed bag. While professionals will taste success, entrepreneurs will also launch new ventures this week.

Troubleshoot every issue within the personal life to have a happy week ahead. Professional success will exist this week. Take care of financial expenses this week. Handle wealth smartly and ensure the health is good this week.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Your love relationship will be intact this week. Spend more time together and this will strengthen the bonding. Some long-term relationships will need more attention as things may not be as good as you expect. Single Virgos may fall in love with someone at the workplace and this can also transform your life. Single natives may be fortunate to find a new person whom they can relate with. Do not hesitate to propose as the week is a good time for that.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Minor issues at the workplace will make you stronger. There can be challenges and it is crucial you overcome them with confidence. Be gentle while communicating with clients and do not give them a chance to complain. For entrepreneurs, this week is good for launching new ventures. Do not hesitate to present new ideas and promoters will come in, which will help you expand the trade to new territories, including foreign lands.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Financial prosperity is the highlight of the week. There will be no shortage of funds as a bank loan will be approved and some Capricorn natives will also win a long-pending legal conflict over property. You will see an appraisal by the end of the week. You may also consider smart investment options including stock, trade, and speculative business. Some traders will be able to raise funds for business expansion to new lands.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Those who suffer from asthma or lung ailments need to be extremely careful this week. You should also avoid drinking cold drinks and alcoholic beverages and instead replace them with fruit juices. Some seniors may develop sleep-related problems and consult a doctor for a better opinion. Avoid driving at a high speed and pregnant females must skip adventure sports including mountain biking and underwater activities.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON