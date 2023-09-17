Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, September 17-23, 2023 predicts new business deals
Read Capricorn weekly horoscope for September 17-23, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Your love relationship will be intact this week.
22nd December to 19th January
Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Your attitude is always positive
This week’s horoscope predicts your love life to be a mixed bag. While professionals will taste success, entrepreneurs will also launch new ventures this week.
Troubleshoot every issue within the personal life to have a happy week ahead. Professional success will exist this week. Take care of financial expenses this week. Handle wealth smartly and ensure the health is good this week.
Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week
Your love relationship will be intact this week. Spend more time together and this will strengthen the bonding. Some long-term relationships will need more attention as things may not be as good as you expect. Single Virgos may fall in love with someone at the workplace and this can also transform your life. Single natives may be fortunate to find a new person whom they can relate with. Do not hesitate to propose as the week is a good time for that.
Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week
Minor issues at the workplace will make you stronger. There can be challenges and it is crucial you overcome them with confidence. Be gentle while communicating with clients and do not give them a chance to complain. For entrepreneurs, this week is good for launching new ventures. Do not hesitate to present new ideas and promoters will come in, which will help you expand the trade to new territories, including foreign lands.
Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week
Financial prosperity is the highlight of the week. There will be no shortage of funds as a bank loan will be approved and some Capricorn natives will also win a long-pending legal conflict over property. You will see an appraisal by the end of the week. You may also consider smart investment options including stock, trade, and speculative business. Some traders will be able to raise funds for business expansion to new lands.
Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week
Those who suffer from asthma or lung ailments need to be extremely careful this week. You should also avoid drinking cold drinks and alcoholic beverages and instead replace them with fruit juices. Some seniors may develop sleep-related problems and consult a doctor for a better opinion. Avoid driving at a high speed and pregnant females must skip adventure sports including mountain biking and underwater activities.
Capricorn Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
- Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
- Symbol: Goat
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Bones & Skin
- Sign Ruler: Saturn
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Grey
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Amethyst
Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857