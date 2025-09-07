Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, September 7-13, 2025: Fiscal stability is likely this week

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, never give up in life Stay happy in both personal & professional life. Pick the smart investment options for a safe future. Pay attention to your lifestyle and stay healthy this week. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Handle romance-related problems with care. Your attempts to settle the professional issues will be successful. Financially, you will be good this week. Your health will also be good.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Your love affair will turn fabulous this week. Despite minor ego-related issues, you both will prefer spending more time together. Avoid arguments and ensure you both do not delve into the unpleasant past. Plan a romantic vacation or even take a call on taking the love affair to the next level. You may expect minor misunderstandings, but it is good to settle them before things go out of control. Married females may also seriously consider going the family way.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Keep your calmness steady at work, and this can lead to success in professional decisions. New responsibilities will come up, and you may also succeed in settling productivity issues. Your commitment to the workplace will have many takers. Some females may receive a promotion or appraisal. Traders will see good returns, and entrepreneurs looking for options to expand the trade to new territories will be successful. Students need to put a little more effort into their studies.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in from different sources, and this will help resolve investment issues. You may pick stock and trade this week, while females will be more curious about buying property. A new house will be part of your properties. Avoid financial arguments with siblings, while businessmen handling textiles, electronics, and construction will see minor fund-related issues. You may also donate money to a charity.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

You may develop viral fever, sore throat, or skin-related issues this week. There will also be issues related to the eyes, and some children will miss school as bruises may happen while playing. Females may have gynecological issues, while seniors may complain about pain in joints. Do not let minor injuries go unattended. Visit a doctor whenever necessary. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler in the evening hours.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

