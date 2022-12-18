Weekly Horoscope Gemini, 18-24 December 2022: Your career may take off

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

There's a chance that this week may let Gemini natives take pleasure in both their work and their health. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, the status of your health might remain stable all week. Playing a sport at the professional level is a great way to maintain your fitness level. You can expect a brilliant professional life. Put in extra effort because good things are on the horizon. Spending quality time with your significant other may bring you happiness. There may be less activity on the home front for Gemini natives. You have the temperament to bring things back to normal with your patience and composure. There's a risk of financial ruin unless rising costs are reined in. Planning ahead can help alleviate stress when travelling with kids. At this time, it's best to put off taking on any new debt connected to the maintenance of an older property. It's possible for Gemini students to continue their education in a different country.

Gemini Finance This Week

A lucrative business opportunity may present itself to Gemini natives. However, it's crucial to weigh the pros and cons before making any financial commitments to ensure you don't lose money. Investing in stocks is unlikely to yield more than a modest return for Geminis.

Gemini Family This Week

Schedules that are packed to the gills with work may force you to spend more time at the office. In doing so, you risk making your loved ones feel unimportant and unloved. If you don't make time for them, they'll inevitably disrupt the peace.

Gemini Career This Week

Gemini natives can finally achieve all of their professional goals right now. There is a good chance that your effectiveness may rise as a result. You might be able to work more efficiently. Insightful planning went into every step of your approach, and that will impress higher-ups.

Gemini Health This Week

Gemini natives' interest in sports may likely motivate them to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Stress relief is possible, and recreation could be the key. If you want to boost your health and happiness, try pilates and yoga.

Gemini Love Life This Week

Couples who have been together for a while are more likely to take things to the next level. There's a chance that wedding bells may toll very soon. Feelings of happiness and anticipation are likely to take centre stage in your romantic life. Savour this wonderful time while it lasts, Gemini natives.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

