Weekly Horoscope Gemini, August 20-26, 2023 predicts ups and downs this week

Gemini – 21st May to 20th June

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, ensure you break the barriers

The love life will see many positive things this week. Officially you are good. Be careful about both wealth and health as many ups and downs will be there.

Resolve issues within the relationship to have a good weekend. Utilize the opportunities at the office to professionally grow. Be careful while handling money this week. No major health issues will be there.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Be ready to welcome a new person into your life this week. Most Single Gemini natives will encounter someone special. You may propose in the mid of the week to receive a positive response. Married couples may tend to show their emotional feelings towards their partner. To sustain harmony, you need to avoid such feelings and be relaxed. The chances of conceiving are also high for female married Gemini natives. Stay happy by avoiding arguments and also shower love and affection on the lover.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Stay energetic and enthusiastic about the profession this week. Some new responsibilities will come to you and prove your mettle by accomplishing all tasks within the deadline. Marketing and salespersons will travel this week and some healthcare professionals will move abroad. There can be challenges in the form of office politics but ensure you overcome everything efficiently. Your efforts will be appreciated by the management which will be visible during assessment discussions.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Handle the finance with care. There will be income from multiple sources and you will be prosperous this week. You may consider investing in different options including gold and diamond. Real estate is also a good source of investment. However, learn about the business before you make any big investment. Some Gemini natives will find online lottery interesting. Those who are into business will find good sources to fund money.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

You may feel minor ailments related to the eyes, ears, and throat this week. However, the general health will be good. You need to have a balanced home and professional life. Spend time with the family in the evening to be more relaxed. Take a walk in the mornings or sit under a tree for some time which will keep you rejuvenated for the entire day.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

