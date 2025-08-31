Weekly Horoscope Gemini, August 31- September 6, 2025: Have control over the expenditure

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, take up new challenges The relationship will see creative moments, and the professional life will also be positive this week. Have control over the expenditure. Your health is good. Gemini Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Handle relationship issues with care this week. A busy office schedule will also provide many career growth opportunities. Be careful about the financial affairs, and health is good this week.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Do not play with the emotions of the lover. You should be careful to spare more time for the relationship, and the second part of the week is also good to introduce the lover to the parents. Single females may expect proposals this week, while those who had a break-up in the recent past may also expect positive news. You may expect minor misunderstandings, but it is good to settle them before things go out of control. Be creative in romance, and also spend more time together.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

You should be ready to take up new challenges at the workplace. There will be minor productivity issues, but the rapport with the seniors will help settle them. Banking, accounting, human resources, media, and academic professionals will see new opportunities to prove their mettle. Those who have an interview scheduled can attend it confidently. Traders will see good returns while dealing with textiles, electronics, automobiles, fashion accessories, and construction materials.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

You may send money for personal happiness, but ensure it is not spent on unnecessary things, and saving is also crucial in the long run. You will also see an appraisal by the end of the week. The second part of the week is to financially help a sibling or friend. You will sell off a property or buy one. Some females will inherit property, while seniors can expect success in a legal issue over wealth.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Though no major health issue will trouble you, some natives will see minor infections affecting the eyes, nose, or ears. This may stop you from attending school or the office. Those who have a history of kidney ailment will need medical attention. Some minors may fall and develop cuts, but there will be nothing serious. You must also be careful about your diet and cut down the intake of sugar and oil.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)