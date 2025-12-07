Search
Weekly Horoscope Gemini, December 7-13, 2025: Expect new possibilities in your venture

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 07, 2025 04:02 am IST

Gemini Weekly Horoscope: Businessmen will see new opportunities this week.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, avoid egos this week

Some minor frictions exist; however, do not let them impact the love affair. Continue the hard work at the office. Both wealth and wealth demand attention.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Gemini Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep your lover happy and also ensure you perform the best at the workplace. Your attitude plays a major role in the workplace. Minor health issues may come up. You must control the expenditure.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Keep the lover in a good mood. You must spend more time with your lover. However, avoid imposing your ideas on the partner. You should have proper communication, which will resolve most issues that exist. Some love affairs will have the backing of parents. You may surprise your lover with gifts this week. Females can expect a proposal from an unexpected person, including a close friend or a senior at the office. Married male natives must not get into office romance.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Be innovative at team discussions, and your ideas will have many takers. Do not let emotions rule you, and instead utilize your knowledge and experience in finalizing things at the office. Human resources, aviation, automation, mechanical, healthcare, legal, and media professionals will see new opportunities. Some male natives will clear job interviews. The second part of the week is also good to introduce new concepts into the project. Businessmen will see new opportunities this week.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Financially, you are good this week. A bank loan will be cleared, while businessmen will find promoters to raise funds. A sibling or a friend would face a financial dispute, and you would need to lend an amount to help. Some natives will buy electronic appliances. This week is also good to renovate the house. While investing is a nice decision, stay away from real estate, as this is not the right time for that.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Health issues may come up this week. You will develop pain in the joints. There can also be issues associated with the eyes and ears. Children may develop bruises while playing. Females working in the kitchen should be careful while chopping vegetables, as minor cuts may happen. Avoid junk food and aerated drinks. Instead, fill the plate with more veggies and fruits.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
