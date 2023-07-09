Weekly Horoscope Gemini, July 09 -15, 2023 predicts afinancial crunch this week

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, your sincerity speaks your character

Resolve every relationship issue while your professional life will be good this week. Financial issues will exist but your health will be good this week.

Stay patent in a relationship this week to stop things from going out of control. Avoid major financial decons this week while your office life will be good. No major ailment will disturb you.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Handle romantic issues with patience. Minor troubles may happen in the relationship but ensure you approach it with a mature attitude and troubleshoot before things go out of hand. Stay away from arguments in the first half of the week as this period can be troublesome for Gemini. Some Gemini natives may go back to the old relationship but married Gemini natives should avoid this as it may impact the married life.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Professional life will be good throughout the week. No major challenge will arise at the workplace. But professional jealousy may make many attempts to disturb productivity. Eschew office politics and focus on the tasks. The initial days of the week may not be productive but you will prove the potential in the last days of the week.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Handle every penny this week with care as you may face a financial crunch in the coming days. This week is not financially good for you as expenses will be there but with hardly much income. Keep a tab on your expenses this week and avoid large-scale investments. You also need to stay away from real estate. If you have taken a bank loan, you will be able to repay a few by next week. However, traders and businessmen will be able to launch new projects and earn good profits.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Your mental and physical health will be good throughout the week. No major illness will infect you. However, those with a history of cardiac issues need to be extremely careful, especially in the second half of the week. Someone in your family will need hospitalization this week. Take extra care of your parents and ensure medical attention whenever necessary.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

