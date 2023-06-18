Weekly Horoscope Gemini, June 18-24, 2023 predicts turmoil in your work life

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, gemini stands for the truth

The love life will see ups and downs but official life will be good. Experience both prosperity and good health. Read more accurate weekly predictions here.

Resolve issues within the relationship to have a good weekend. Utilize the opportunities at the office to professionally grow. Fortunately, you’ll have no financial or health issues this week.

Gemini Love Horoscope Weekly

Some unpleasant incidents may dampen your romantic spirits this week. Be ready to face them this week. However, you will resolve these issues by the weekend and your life will be back on track. Single Gemini natives have got a good chance to approach an interesting person to propose. Be sincere about your relationship and do not get into any outside hookups that may damage your current love affair.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Scientists, botanists, mechanical engineers, IT professionals, and architects will have a good chance to professionally grow this week. Marketing and sales persons will succeed in accomplishing the targets, Artists, actors, musicians, authors, and interior designers will get opportunities to earn wealth this week. Investors will see plenty of options around and entrepreneurs can spread the business across the boundaries this week. As job seekers will have interviews lined up, brush up on the skills to clear them.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Financially, you will be lucky this week as wealth will be pouring in from different sources this week. Utilize the wealth smartly to augment the income. You can take the guidance of a financial expert to invest in the stock market or speculative business. Online lottery will also bring in good results this week. If you are working somewhere, consider changing the job as there will be an increase in your salary.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

For Gemini natives, the health horoscope predicts a good week. You may be relieved from previous ailments and no serious health issues will trouble you this week. However, be careful while taking part in adventure sports including hiking and mountain biking. Some female Gemini natives may develop gynecological issues which would need medical advice. Avoid alcohol and tobacco this week and drink plenty of water.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

