Weekly Horoscope Gemini, June 30- July 6, 2024 predicts these positive changes
Read Gemini weekly horoscope for June 30- July 6, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Both wealth and health show positive changes.
Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, sky is your limit
Handle the problems in the romantic life. Look for more opportunities to prove the professional mettle. Both wealth and health show positive changes.
Be careful to keep the lover in a good mood. Avoid professional risks and accomplish every assigned task. Both health and wealth will be at your side.
Gemini Love Horoscope This Week
Single Gemini females will be the center of attraction while attending an official event or family function and can expect a proposal. Some Taurus natives will find someone special while traveling or even at a restaurant. Those who want to express their feeling to the crush can pick the second part of the week. Ensure your lover has enough personal space in the relationship. You may also consider marriage this week.
Gemini Career Horoscope This Week
You should not hesitate to take up new tasks as each one will render opportunities to excel in your career. Expect a hike in salary or change in designation. Some Gemini natives will travel abroad for job reasons. You should not get loud at team meetings and maintain an etiquette that will work in your favor. Those who handle international clients need to be more agile. Entrepreneurs can confidently pick the first part of the week to launch a new venture.
Gemini Money Horoscope This Week
Wealth will come in as the week progresses. You may sell or buy a property. Some long pending dues will be cleared and you will also invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. Consider buying a vehicle or house. Go ahead with a vacation plan or buy electronic gadgets for the home. You may also consider buying luxury items.
Gemini Health Horoscope This Week
Senior Gemini natives may develop heart-related complications in the second half of the week. Viral fever, throat infection, and coughing are common among children which may stop them from attending school. Pregnant females must avoid adventure activities. You need to be careful about the routine and exercise needs to be a part of your life. Start practicing yoga and keep a curb on the food. You may also decide to give up both alcohol and tobacco.
Gemini Sign Attributes
- Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
- Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
- Symbol: Twins
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Arms & Lungs
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Silver
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Emerald
Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
