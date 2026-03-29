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    Weekly Horoscope Gemini, March 29-April 4, 2026: Expect professional success by the weekend

    Gemini Weekly Horoscope: There can be minor monetary issues in the first part of the week.

    Published on: Mar 29, 2026 4:06 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a moralist

    Keep your love life stronger this week. Professional success also exists. Minor money issues will trouble you. Your health also demands more care this week.

    Gemini Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Gemini Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Handle the love-related issues with care to stay happy this week. A busy office schedule will also provide many career growth opportunities. Both health and wealth will have issues.

    Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

    Expect minor frictions this week. Some relationships may not work out, and you need to work hard to settle things. Some love affairs may turn disastrous, and open communication is the only way to overcome the crisis. You will meet the ex-flame to rekindle the old relationship. Married females need to be careful not to hurt the feelings of their family members. Some single females will receive a proposal in the first part of the week.

    Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

    Be a firm believer in karma, and you will see professional success this week. Despite minor hiccups related to technical issues, you will clear all projects within the deadlines. You may also expect a hike in salary or a promotion. There will be opportunities associated with better profiles. Businessmen can confidently launch new ventures. Your attitude will play a major role in team meetings, and utilize your communication skills to impress the clients.

    Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

    There can be minor monetary issues in the first part of the week. However, things will be on track as the week progresses. Traders will see good returns from businesses associated with fashion, manufacturing, banking, pharmaceuticals, and transport. You may consider investment in the speculative business as well as the stock market. However, do not try the online lottery as this will not bring in good results. You should also be careful while taking part in [property-related discussions within the family.

    Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

    You may develop breathing issues. There will also be trouble associated with your vision. Some females may complain about migraine or back pain. Be careful while climbing the staircase and boarding a bus in the second part of the week. Athletes and sports persons may develop minor injuries in the second part of the week. You must also consider giving up both alcohol and tobacco.

    Gemini Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
    • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
    • Symbol: Twins
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
    • Sign Ruler: Mercury
    • Lucky Day: Wednesday
    • Lucky Color: Silver
    • Lucky Number: 7
    • Lucky Stone: Emerald

    Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Weekly Horoscope Gemini, March 29-April 4, 2026: Expect Professional Success By The Weekend

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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