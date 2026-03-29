Weekly Horoscope Gemini, March 29-April 4, 2026: Expect professional success by the weekend

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a moralist Keep your love life stronger this week. Professional success also exists. Minor money issues will trouble you. Your health also demands more care this week. Gemini Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Handle the love-related issues with care to stay happy this week. A busy office schedule will also provide many career growth opportunities. Both health and wealth will have issues.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week Expect minor frictions this week. Some relationships may not work out, and you need to work hard to settle things. Some love affairs may turn disastrous, and open communication is the only way to overcome the crisis. You will meet the ex-flame to rekindle the old relationship. Married females need to be careful not to hurt the feelings of their family members. Some single females will receive a proposal in the first part of the week.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week Be a firm believer in karma, and you will see professional success this week. Despite minor hiccups related to technical issues, you will clear all projects within the deadlines. You may also expect a hike in salary or a promotion. There will be opportunities associated with better profiles. Businessmen can confidently launch new ventures. Your attitude will play a major role in team meetings, and utilize your communication skills to impress the clients.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week There can be minor monetary issues in the first part of the week. However, things will be on track as the week progresses. Traders will see good returns from businesses associated with fashion, manufacturing, banking, pharmaceuticals, and transport. You may consider investment in the speculative business as well as the stock market. However, do not try the online lottery as this will not bring in good results. You should also be careful while taking part in [property-related discussions within the family.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week You may develop breathing issues. There will also be trouble associated with your vision. Some females may complain about migraine or back pain. Be careful while climbing the staircase and boarding a bus in the second part of the week. Athletes and sports persons may develop minor injuries in the second part of the week. You must also consider giving up both alcohol and tobacco.

Gemini Sign Attributes Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)