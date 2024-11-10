Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Gemini, November 10 to 16 2024 predicts new beginnings in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 10, 2024 04:02 AM IST

Gemini Weekly Horoscope Today, November 10 to 16, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Ensure you shower love and you may also get in back.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in fair game

Expect surprises in the love affair. Ensure you take up new challenges at work this week. Your health will also be good along with your financial status.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope Today, November 10 to 16, 2024: The second part of the week is good to call on a marriage.
Gemini Weekly Horoscope Today, November 10 to 16, 2024: The second part of the week is good to call on a marriage.

Maintain a strong bond with the lover and keep the financial status intact through smart planning. Your professional life will be productive this week. You are also good in terms of health.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Ensure you shower love and you may also get in back. The lover will be sensitive and you need to consider this while making decisions. Open communication is crucial in a love affair and you need to sit and talk with the partner. Spare time for love. The second part of the week is good to call on a marriage. Single Capricorns will also meet interesting people to fall in love with this week. Married females must stay away from office romance.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Maintain professional etiquette and this will work out in official life. Your attitude is crucial while at team meetings. Be careful while making suggestions as the seniors may not like this. Those who have interviews lined up for this week will crack them without much difficulty. Businessmen handling electronics, textiles, transport, hospitality, food, and construction will see good returns this week. Students waiting for admission to foreign universities will require positive news in the first part of the week.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

No major monetary issue will be there. However, it is good to have control over the expenditure. A legal issue will be settled. You may also expect to inherit a parental property this week. Some natives will renovate their homes or even consider investing in the stock market for speculative business. Businessmen may succeed in clearing all pending dues and will also raise funds through promoters.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

You are healthy and may go ahead with the plan for a vacation. However, do not miss the medications. Have a healthy lifestyle sans junk food and alcohol. Some females may develop mild infections such as viral fever, sore throat, or migraine. Those who drive must be careful, especially in the evening hours.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //