Weekly Horoscope Gemini, November 10 to 16 2024 predicts new beginnings in love
Gemini Weekly Horoscope Today, November 10 to 16, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Ensure you shower love and you may also get in back.
Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in fair game
Expect surprises in the love affair. Ensure you take up new challenges at work this week. Your health will also be good along with your financial status.
Maintain a strong bond with the lover and keep the financial status intact through smart planning. Your professional life will be productive this week. You are also good in terms of health.
Gemini Love Horoscope This Week
Ensure you shower love and you may also get in back. The lover will be sensitive and you need to consider this while making decisions. Open communication is crucial in a love affair and you need to sit and talk with the partner. Spare time for love. The second part of the week is good to call on a marriage. Single Capricorns will also meet interesting people to fall in love with this week. Married females must stay away from office romance.
Gemini Career Horoscope This Week
Maintain professional etiquette and this will work out in official life. Your attitude is crucial while at team meetings. Be careful while making suggestions as the seniors may not like this. Those who have interviews lined up for this week will crack them without much difficulty. Businessmen handling electronics, textiles, transport, hospitality, food, and construction will see good returns this week. Students waiting for admission to foreign universities will require positive news in the first part of the week.
Gemini Money Horoscope This Week
No major monetary issue will be there. However, it is good to have control over the expenditure. A legal issue will be settled. You may also expect to inherit a parental property this week. Some natives will renovate their homes or even consider investing in the stock market for speculative business. Businessmen may succeed in clearing all pending dues and will also raise funds through promoters.
Gemini Health Horoscope This Week
You are healthy and may go ahead with the plan for a vacation. However, do not miss the medications. Have a healthy lifestyle sans junk food and alcohol. Some females may develop mild infections such as viral fever, sore throat, or migraine. Those who drive must be careful, especially in the evening hours.
Gemini Sign Attributes
- Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
- Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
- Symbol: Twins
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Arms & Lungs
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Silver
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Emerald
Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope