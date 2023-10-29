Weekly Horoscope Gemini, Oct 29-Nov 04, 2023 predicts new responsibilities

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Smile is your safest weapon You are emotional but do not let it break you in the love life. Be productive in the professional life. Good financial status demands smart investment plans. Weekly Horoscope Gemini, Oct 29-Nov 04, 2023. Handle financial affairs smartly. No major illness will trouble you as well.

You will be happy to know that the relationship is mostly free from issues. In addition, you will also perform extremely well at the office. Handle financial affairs smartly. No major illness will trouble you as well.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Share emotions and spend more time together. You may meet someone special in the first half of the week. Consider proposing in the second half of the week. As the stars of romance are brighter, you can expect a positive response. Married female natives need to ensure proper communication happens at home. You may also consider expanding the family. You are fortunate that the partner may feel the love and the actions that you are putting into the relationship.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Handle office pressure with confidence. Some new responsibilities will test your mettle. Your success in handling crucial tasks will make you an integral part of the organization. Job seekers will find a new one as the week progresses. Healthcare professionals may move abroad for jobs. Businessmen can consider expanding their business or starting new partnerships. However, always keep your eyes open. Funds will come in as the week progresses and you may consider venturing into new markets.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of wealth. Consider buying a vehicle this week. Some Gemini natives will have a festival or celebration at home and will need to contribute generously. You may also make arrangements for gold and diamonds as a marriage may also happen sooner within the house. Businessmen will find this week highly productive as wealth will come in from promoters without any hiccups.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

No major illness will trouble you. However, children may develop digestion issues or severe headaches which will require medical attention. Carry your medical kit while traveling. Be careful while boarding a train and avoid junk food. Maintain a healthy lifestyle schedule this week.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

