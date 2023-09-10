Weekly Horoscope Gemini, September 10-16, 2023 predicts financial improvements

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 10, 2023 12:03 AM IST

Read Gemini weekly horoscope for September 10-16, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Financially you are stronger and but health is also good

Gemini – 21st May to 20th June

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Be compassionate always

Celebrate love this week and keep egos out of the relationship. Officially, you will do well. Make smart wealth–related decisions and health is also good.

Some long-distance relationships will see cracks this week but most love affairs will be good. You will crack job interviews this week and businessmen can launch new ideas. Financially you are stronger and but health is also good

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Your romantic life will be good this week. But ensure no arguments or fights happen between you guys. You need to give both freedom and space to the partner. Do not impose your beliefs on the lover and spend time together to share the emotions. Long-term relationships may witness cracks this week. Married people must stay out of office romance as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker. You may also have a romantic vacation this weekend.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Do not let personal issues impact your performance as your seniors expect surprises from you. You’ll see new opportunities at the workplace and ensure you make use of them. Ensure you are diplomatic at the workplace this week, especially at team meetings. Do not get into arguments with seniors and team leaders must take the entire team members along with them. Some businessmen will get into new partnership agreements which will help them move business to new territories.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

This week, you are fortunate in terms of wealth. There will be a good inflow of money and this ensures you fulfill your long-term aspirations. Some Gemini natives will have a rise in their salary which will be reflected in your bank account. This can improve your lifestyle. However, entrepreneurs need to be careful while making financial decisions. Some decisions may not go as planned and this will cause financial loss. Always maintain a low profile when it comes to expenditure.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Handle all health issues with care. Some Gemini natives may develop breath-related issues by the middle of the week. Those who have a history of heart issues need to be careful in the second half of the week. Consume healthy food, which is a good combo of proteins, vitamins, and carbohydrates.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

