Weekly Horoscope Gemini, September 10-16, 2023 predicts financial improvements

Gemini – 21st May to 20th June

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Be compassionate always

Celebrate love this week and keep egos out of the relationship. Officially, you will do well. Make smart wealth–related decisions and health is also good.

Some long-distance relationships will see cracks this week but most love affairs will be good. You will crack job interviews this week and businessmen can launch new ideas. Financially you are stronger and but health is also good

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Your romantic life will be good this week. But ensure no arguments or fights happen between you guys. You need to give both freedom and space to the partner. Do not impose your beliefs on the lover and spend time together to share the emotions. Long-term relationships may witness cracks this week. Married people must stay out of office romance as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker. You may also have a romantic vacation this weekend.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Do not let personal issues impact your performance as your seniors expect surprises from you. You’ll see new opportunities at the workplace and ensure you make use of them. Ensure you are diplomatic at the workplace this week, especially at team meetings. Do not get into arguments with seniors and team leaders must take the entire team members along with them. Some businessmen will get into new partnership agreements which will help them move business to new territories.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

This week, you are fortunate in terms of wealth. There will be a good inflow of money and this ensures you fulfill your long-term aspirations. Some Gemini natives will have a rise in their salary which will be reflected in your bank account. This can improve your lifestyle. However, entrepreneurs need to be careful while making financial decisions. Some decisions may not go as planned and this will cause financial loss. Always maintain a low profile when it comes to expenditure.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Handle all health issues with care. Some Gemini natives may develop breath-related issues by the middle of the week. Those who have a history of heart issues need to be careful in the second half of the week. Consume healthy food, which is a good combo of proteins, vitamins, and carbohydrates.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

