Weekly Horoscope Gemini, September 7-13, 2025: Enjoy a strong romantic relationship

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you know how to sail through tides. Enjoy a strong romantic relationship. Prove your mettle at the workplace. There will be wealth. However, minor health issues may also come up this week. Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Discuss the love at home to get the family support. Continue working to obtain the best possible results at work. Utilize the wealth for a better future. Minor health issues will be there.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Keep the relationship robust and value the emotions of the lover. Single natives will have positive news this week. You will get attracted to someone at college, the workplace, in the neighborhood, or at a party or official event. The relationship will grow gradually. Some love affairs will see the backing of parents, and the second part of the week is also auspicious to take a call on the future.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Despite minor issues related to productivity, you will succeed in your career. A promotion or appraisal is on its way. Artists, musicians, authors, and copywriters will get opportunities to prove their skills. Female natives who are managers may have trouble from within the team, but you may overcome this crisis with discipline. Businessmen should be careful about new contracts, as partners may not be supportive this week. Students appearing for examinations need to put in more effort.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

No serious wealth issue will come up. However, it is good to keep a watch on the lifestyle. You need to avoid large-scale shopping this week. Fortunately, you will resolve a financial dispute with your sibling. You may also donate money to charity and invest in mutual funds. Traders and entrepreneurs will be able to raise funds and expand their businesses to new regions.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

You may have breathing-related issues, and this may require medical attention. Females will complain about digestive issues, and children may have a viral fever that will stop them from attending school. Minor throat infections, as well as pain in joints, will disrupt your week. However, seniors will be mostly relaxed, and your diabetic condition will improve in the second half of the week.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)