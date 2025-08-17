Weekly Horoscope Leo, August 17-23, 2025: Professional challenges will be a cakewalk

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep your options ready to strike Talk openly in a relationship to end issues. There can be challenges in a career that demand utmost attention. You should be careful about the finances. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be tolerant and patient in the relationship. No major health issues will impact your life. Financially, you need to be careful, and professional challenges will be a cakewalk.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

You may expect issues in the love affair, and some may be over trivial points. There will be scope for communication, and you both must sit together for a long time. This will help settle the tremors and strengthen the relationship. Single females may receive a proposal in the classroom or workplace while attending a party this week. Married females may go the family way. You should also be careful not to let a third person interfere in the relationship.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Despite the minor challenges in the first half of the week, you will see positive things in your official life. Do not hesitate to put forward your ideas, as they will be accepted and you will become popular among the team. Those who handle finance, banking, and accounting profiles must be careful. Students would need to put in extra effort to score high grades on the examination. You will also come across job opportunities from foreign countries.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

There will be challenges related to money, and you should be careful while spending on luxury. A medical emergency at home would require you to spend a large amount. Ensure you have proper guidance while trying your fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business. You may financially help a friend or relative this week. The second part of the week is also good for buying a vehicle.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

No serious health issue will disturb you this week. However, it is good to keep a watch on the lifestyle. You need to be careful about the diet and include vegetables and fruits on the menu. This week is also a good time to join a gym or a yoga session. Females with gynecological issues may require medical attention. Children may also develop viral fever or digestive issues.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)