Search
Sun, Aug 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Weekly Horoscope Leo, August 17-23, 2025: Professional challenges will be a cakewalk

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 17, 2025 04:04 am IST

Leo Weekly Horoscope: There can be challenges in a career that demand utmost attention.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep your options ready to strike

Talk openly in a relationship to end issues. There can be challenges in a career that demand utmost attention. You should be careful about the finances.

Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be tolerant and patient in the relationship. No major health issues will impact your life. Financially, you need to be careful, and professional challenges will be a cakewalk.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

You may expect issues in the love affair, and some may be over trivial points. There will be scope for communication, and you both must sit together for a long time. This will help settle the tremors and strengthen the relationship. Single females may receive a proposal in the classroom or workplace while attending a party this week. Married females may go the family way. You should also be careful not to let a third person interfere in the relationship.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Despite the minor challenges in the first half of the week, you will see positive things in your official life. Do not hesitate to put forward your ideas, as they will be accepted and you will become popular among the team. Those who handle finance, banking, and accounting profiles must be careful. Students would need to put in extra effort to score high grades on the examination. You will also come across job opportunities from foreign countries.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

There will be challenges related to money, and you should be careful while spending on luxury. A medical emergency at home would require you to spend a large amount. Ensure you have proper guidance while trying your fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business. You may financially help a friend or relative this week. The second part of the week is also good for buying a vehicle.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

No serious health issue will disturb you this week. However, it is good to keep a watch on the lifestyle. You need to be careful about the diet and include vegetables and fruits on the menu. This week is also a good time to join a gym or a yoga session. Females with gynecological issues may require medical attention. Children may also develop viral fever or digestive issues.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Leo, August 17-23, 2025: Professional challenges will be a cakewalk
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On