Weekly Horoscope Leo, Dec 31,2023-6 Jan, 2024 predicts monetary disputes

Weekly Horoscope Leo, Dec 31,2023-6 Jan, 2024 predicts monetary disputes

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 31, 2023 10:27 AM IST

Read how 2024's first week will pan out for Leo from Dec 31 2023 to Jan 6, 2024. You may see minor health issues as the week begins.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, have a positive attitude this week

Handle the problems in the romantic life and ensure all official challenges are well settled. Both wealth and health show minor risks. Check more details

Weekly Horoscope Leo, Dec 31-6 Jan, 2023: Both wealth and health show minor risks.

Resolve all love-related issues and accomplish all assigned tasks at the office. Minor financial and health issues exist and you need to handle them diligently.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Minor issues of the past will be resolved and you will see a new happy life. Spend more time together as your partner desires. The sincerity in the love life is visible in every act and your lover will realize it. Avoid any outside interference as this can negatively impact the love life. Some married girls may get conceived this week and those who have issues with the spouse’s family need to discuss it to resolve issues amicably.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Be cordial within the team and this will help in completing the team activities. Handle the work pressure with ease and also take up new roles. Be genuine while dealing with clients and team members. Some natives will travel for jobs and those who are in search of a job will also find one in the second half of the week. Those who are in healthcare may handle crucial cases this week.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Though minor financial issues exist, you will be good to handle them. Some Leos can expect income from additional sources and this will result in the financial status. Some Leos will clear all the dues while trades will also see good revenues. A property will come in your name while you should also maintain a balance between both income and expense. The second half of the week is good for buying a car.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

You may see minor health issues as the week begins. Digestion-related issues will be common among Leos while children will develop viral fever, sore throat, or skin allergies this week. Consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasiness. Avoid heavy exercise and be careful while boarding a train or bus. It is good to be careful about the diet.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

horoscope-2024
  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

