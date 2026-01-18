Weekly Horoscope Leo, January 18-24, 2026: Have a week packed with romance

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, do not let emotions rule you Expect surprises in the love affair and ensure utmost dedication at work. There are options to enhance wealth while your health is also good this week. Leo Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Have a week packed with romance. Keep the professional life engaged and productive. No serious medical problems will trouble you, and wealth will also come in from different sources.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week Express love unconditionally, and this will reflect in your personal and professional life. Some love affairs that were on the verge of breaking up will come back to normal track by the middle of the week. Spend more time with the lover. You may also receive the support of parents in the love affair. Handle every love-related problem with a positive attitude, and you will see the difference. Married females need to be careful about external interferences.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week Pay attention to the goals at the workplace. You must be ready to take up new responsibilities. You will receive two job offers, and it is your call to choose the right one. Joining a start-up will be beneficial in your career as you may get more chances to prove your mettle. Minor issues may come up at team meetings where your performance will be questioned. Students appearing for competitive examinations can obtain positive results.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week Despite minor monetary issues, the routine life will be unaffected. This week is good to invest, especially in land, stock, and trade. Before you invest in the speculative business, study the market, as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. A sibling will be in financial need, and you may provide the support. Businessmen may develop tax-related issues in the first part of the week.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week You are healthy this week, and no major medical issue will impact your routine life. It is good to maintain a balanced office and personal life. You may walk for about 20 minutes in the morning or evening. Skip aerated drinks and prefer a balanced meal rich in proteins and vitamins. Some seniors will have sleep-related issues. Children may have minor cuts while playing.

Leo Sign Attributes Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part : Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler : Sun

Lucky Day : Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number : 19

Lucky Stone : Ruby Leo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

