Weekly Horoscope Leo, July 09 -15, 2023 predicts wealth from past investments

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, stay away from negative thoughts

Resolve relationship issues for a good life. You’ll be good in a career where targets will be met. This week, your physical and mental health will be fine.

Keep egos out of the love affair. Despite the busy schedule, you may perform brilliantly at the office. The financial status is good and the horoscope also predicts a healthy day.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Handle love-related issues with care. While most Leos will have a happy love relationship, a few may have complaints related to disagreements, egos, interferences of a third person, and lack of personal space. Avoid these issues or resolve them through open discussion to keep the relationship going smoothly. You need to be patient and also a good listener as the partner would prefer a friend with whom all emotions can be shared. Giving surprises will help to rev up the relationship.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

This week will be professionally successful as you will accomplish all assigned tasks. The workplace will indeed have multiple issues but you need to tackle them. Be diplomatic while leading a team or during team meetings. Always ensure you stay in the good book of management. Students appearing for competitive examinations need to work hard. Traders and entrepreneurs will have a good time. This week is good to launch new ventures.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

There will be a financial success this week. Most Leos will see prosperity and would be able to accomplish their old-cherished dreams. The chance of inheriting an ancestral property is high. As per the financial horoscope for this week, you may also receive wealth from previous investments. Utilize this finance smartly. As your prosperity will increase, consider repaying the loan. A financial expert can also be of great help.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be good throughout the week. No major illness will trouble you. However, you need to ensure you maintain a healthy diet free from fat. Let the menu be rich in proteins, minerals, and nutrients. Taking a walk in the park or relaxing under a tree in the early morning can make you mentally fit.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

