Weekly Horoscope Leo, July 27-August 2, 2025: Keep negativity at bay in love

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Never give up on the life A happy romance-backed professional achievement makes your week awesome. There will be prosperity in life and your health will also be good this week. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The relationship will be good and this contributes to happiness. Be careful not to annoy the seniors at the workplace. Your financial status is robust and your health is also positive.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Some love affairs will have hiccups in the form of relatives and it is crucial to handle this crisis diplomatically. Ensure you keep the lover in high spirits. The first part of the week is crucial for those who are in a new love affair. Some words or statements may be misunderstood by the lover and this may bring in tremors. Stay away from tantrums and always give respect and space to your partner. Do not be bossy and dictate things in your personal life.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Expect new responsibilities in the office. Some tasks will demand you to travel even to foreign countries. Your commitment may be tested through different projects and a concept may work out adding value to your profile. This will benefit during the appraisal or promotion discussions. You are suggested to be patient and keep a friendly relationship with the seniors and bosses. Students will also clear the examinations to move abroad. Traders may face tax-related issues.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

You may receive pending dues and also may be able to repay a bank loan. Before you invest in a speculative business, study the market as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. Some natives will succeed in clearing a monetary issue with a friend or sibling. Those who are in legal trouble will find suitable ways to resolve this. Traders will require settling tax-related concerns this week.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Your health is good but some seniors may develop sleep-related issues. It is crucial to keep a watch on the diet. Cut down fat and oil from the menu and have more vegetables. Make exercise a part of the lifestyle. Children may also have minor oral health issues. Avoid driving at a high speed and also follow all traffic rules while on the road.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)