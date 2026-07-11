Mikel Merino's late winner sends Spain past Belgium 2-1 into first World Cup semifinal since 2010

Mikel Merino continues to deliver when Spain need him most. The midfielder came off the bench to score the winning goal for the second straight knockout match, finding the net in the 88th minute as Spain edged Belgium 2-1 to book their place in the FIFA World Cup semifinals, where they will take on France. It was another decisive contribution from Merino, who had also scored the winner against Portugal in the Round of 16. Belgium showed tremendous resilience throughout the contest, frustrating Spain for long spells, but La Roja's relentless pressure eventually paid off as Merino struck late to send his side into the last four. It marks Spain's first World Cup semifinal appearance since their title-winning run in 2010. Mikel Merino scored the winner for Spain once again. (AP)

Spain dominated possession for most of the match but found it difficult to break down Belgium in the final third. Both of their goals came from rebounds after Belgium had initially managed to keep the danger at bay. Spain took the lead in the first half through Fabian Ruiz, who justified his place in the starting XI with a composed finish after being preferred ahead of Pedri. Belgium responded before the interval as Charles De Ketelaere rose above his marker to head home the equaliser, becoming the first player to score against Spain at this World Cup. The goal also ended Spain's impressive clean-sheet run in the tournament. The teams went into the break level at 1-1, with Belgium growing in confidence after surviving Spain's early dominance. Spain stepped up the pressure after half-time, creating chance after chance before Merino finally found the breakthrough in the closing stages.

Spain vs Belgium Highlights FIFA World Cup

After the first half break, Spain regained control of possession and created a string of chances, but Belgium continued to defend resolutely. Just when the match looked destined for extra time, Merino once again delivered in a crucial knockout game, finding the net with two minutes of normal time remaining to send Spain into the last four, where they will face France.

Lamine runs riot in second half Lamine Yamal did not get on the scoresheet, but he remained Spain's biggest attacking threat throughout the match. The teenager repeatedly troubled the Belgian defence, creating dangerous openings from the right flank, only to be denied by an inspired Thibaut Courtois and some wasteful finishing in front of goal. Spain generated enough chances to win more comfortably, but their lack of clinical finishing will be a concern ahead of the semifinal against France, where missed opportunities could prove far more costly.

A tearful Courtois was forced off by injury after 70 minutes. He was replaced by Lammens, the 24-year-old Manchester United 'keeper making his World Cup debut in daunting circumstances.

It turned out to be a nightmare.

In the 88th minute, Cubarsi shot low from range, and Lammens should have held onto the ball. Instead, substitute Mikel Merino was first to the rebound, smashing it home.