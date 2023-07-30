Weekly Horoscope Leo, July 30- August 5, 2023 predicts a fabulous love life

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, leos are natural leaders

Fabulous romance backed professional achievements make your week awesome. Your financial status as well as health is good throughout the week. Check for more.

Resolve the minor issues in the relationship ASAP. At office, you will complete all tasks but beware of office politics. While no financial issues will be there this week, your medical health will also be in good condition.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

The romantic relationship will be fabulous this week. No major mishap will happen and you will spend more happy moments with your partner. Give space to the partner and respect the feelings. Misunderstandings need to be resolved as early as possible. Some married female Leos may have issues with their spouse’s family. This may also cause a problem in life but handle it diplomatically.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Professionally you are fortunate this week. Despite multiple challenges, you’ll be successful in achieving even unrealistic targets. Be focused on the job and ensure you are out of office politics. Some Leos will travel abroad for job purposes. Businessmen will be happy to find new partners, especially in the first part of the week. Your relationship with government authorities needs to be cordial to have smooth business activities. Students will be happy to clear competitive examinations this week.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are fortunate this week. No major trouble will be there and you may buy luxury items as needed. Some Leos will find happiness in buying a new home or a vehicle. Young Leos will be keen to go on a vacation and the financial status permits that. Ensure you have a proper financial management plan and roping in experts for guidance is also a great idea. You may consider stock trade, mutual funds, and property as sources of investment.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of health. No major disease other than allergies will disturb you. Though some females may have gynecology issues in the first half of the week, you will normally be good. Some fortunate Leos will also recover from old ailments. This week, your diet needs to be free from oil and grease. Instead, depend upon fruits and vegetables to stay healthy.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

