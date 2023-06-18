Weekly Horoscope Leo, June 18-24, 2023 predicts job accolades

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, you are a lighthouse for the people around

You will fall in love this week & ensure you are serious and sincere in the relationship. You’ll be successful both in terms of financially and professionally.

Handle the professional challenges diligently to prove your potential. You may be in a new relationship which will change the future. Financial success will follow you this week but health will be a concern.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Your life will be packed with love this week. A new relationship will begin, bringing more energy and happiness to life. Propose in the second half of the week as the horoscope predicts then better chances of acceptance. Understand each other well and always give respect to the feelings of the partner. All minor ruckuses within the love life need to be resolved through open communication. Married people should not indulge in an office romance as this can lead to chaos in their domestic life.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Your sincere approach to the job will win accolades at the office. Do not hesitate to give your suggestion and opinion at team meetings. Team leaders and managers need to take the entire team along while working on crucial assignments. Those who work with advertisement agencies and the hospitality industry will deal with foreign clients and should ensure they are kept happy. Minor issues related to personal egos should not impact performance.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Your personal life would need finance this week and ensure you have enough in the coffers. A previous investment may bring in good profit but that should be kept aside for emergencies. You may have ambitions to buy a property or a vehicle but that can wait for the next week. Instead, your focus needs to be to repay the bank loan or long pending dues. The second half of the week is suitable for investment but do it wisely.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

A medical emergency may take place in the family. Those who have a history of cardiac problems or lung disorders need to be careful. Do not miss visiting a doctor. Do yoga early in the morning or go for a long walk either in the morning or in the evening to stay healthy this week. Skip alcohol and instead consume fruit juice.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

