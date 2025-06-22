Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi
Weekly Horoscope Leo, June 22-28, 2025 predicts joyful moments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 22, 2025 04:04 AM IST

Leo Weekly Horoscope from June 22-28, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Your leadership will stand out as you tackle challenges with courage.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, radiant Energy Lights Paths to Bold Success

You will shine with confident strength and clear focus this week, inspiring others. Victories will boost your spirit and open doors to new bright opportunities.

HT Image
HT Image

Your leadership will stand out as you tackle challenges with courage. Collaboration brings success, so share ideas openly at work. Financial growth appears likely if you save wisely and avoid risky deals. Prioritize rest to keep your energy high and always maintain a joyful mood.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week
This week, romantic connections will shine as you express affection with thoughtful words and gestures. Your natural warmth encourages honest sharing, making it easier to discuss hopes and dreams with your partner. Single Leos may feel drawn to someone new in social gatherings or online chats. Be open to small surprises, like a sweet note or shared laughter.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week
Work will reward your efforts as you take on tasks with bold energy and clear plans. Team leaders may notice your willingness to help solve problems quickly. If a new project begins, volunteer to share ideas or lend a hand. Organizing your schedule with simple lists or charts will keep you on track. Avoid rushing by pausing to review details before you finish. By week’s close, you will feel proud of your achievements and growth.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week
This week, focus on balancing spending and saving to keep your funds healthy. Review bills and look for small ways to cut costs, such as sharing treats or making lists before shopping. Avoid exciting but risky purchases until you check your budget. If you plan a group outing, set a clear spending limit and ask friends to chip in. Smart choices now will help you feel secure and steady growth for future opportunities.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week
Your energy levels will stay high if you follow simple healthy steps each day. Try a short walk, gentle stretches, or swimming to keep your body moving without strain. Drink water regularly and take breaks to rest your eyes and mind, especially if you work at a desk. Aim for at least six hours of sleep and relax before bed with calm music or reading. This routine will boost your mood and stamina each morning.

 

﻿﻿Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

 

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Leo, June 22-28, 2025 predicts joyful moments
