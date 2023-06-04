Weekly Horoscope Leo, June 4- June 10, 2023 predicts risky love

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, roar your way through this week, Leo!

This week is all about taking control and being the lion(ess), you were born to be. You'll be presented with opportunities to show off your strength and leadership skills, but be sure to also keep your heart open to those around you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This week is a perfect time for Leos to showcase their true selves. Take charge and be the leader that you are. Remember to balance your personal desires with the needs of others, and let your inner fire guide you to success. Embrace your passions and don't be afraid to go after what you want. You have the power to make things happen. This is your moment to shine, so don't hold back!

﻿

Leo Love Horoscope This Week:

Your love life may experience a boost of excitement this week. You'll be feeling more passionate than usual and could find yourself taking risks in love. If you're single, now is the time to put yourself out there and see what the universe brings your way. For those already in a relationship, spice things up and keep the romance alive by trying new things together.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

﻿

Leo Career Horoscope This Week:

Your hard work and dedication are about to pay off. Opportunities for advancement may come your way, but be sure to take time to consider all your options before making any big decisions. This is also a good time to collaborate with others and showcase your teamwork skills. Don't be afraid to take on new challenges and trust in your abilities.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week:

You may be feeling more financially stable this week, but don't let that stop you from being cautious with your spending. Keep your eye on the prize and focus on your long-term financial goals. Avoid making any impulsive purchases and instead, invest your money wisely. This is a good time to take a closer look at your budget and make any necessary adjustments.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This week, prioritize your self-care routine. Take time for yourself to relax and rejuvenate. Engage in activities that bring you joy and make you feel good about yourself. Don't neglect your physical health either, as a little exercise and a balanced diet can do wonders for both your physical and mental wellbeing. Remember, you can't take care of others if you're not taking care of yourself first.

﻿Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON